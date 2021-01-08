Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Hold

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $174.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $199.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.