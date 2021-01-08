Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $410.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $328,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

