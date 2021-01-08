BidaskClub Upgrades Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) to Hold

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CINR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,762,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 551.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

