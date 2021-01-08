Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

BK stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.