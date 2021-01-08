Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $140.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 433,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $24,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.