Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 150166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 60.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 30.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

