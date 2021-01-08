Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.87

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.87 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 2071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

