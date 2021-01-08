PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $95.54 and last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,988 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

