Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.62

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.62 and last traded at $124.57, with a volume of 1811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.05.

WTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

