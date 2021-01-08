Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.