Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.72

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 10097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

