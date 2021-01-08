George Demetri Sells 758 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $106.84 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after buying an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after buying an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

