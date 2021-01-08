Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $48.80

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,918 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

