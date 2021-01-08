The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $34.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 167.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 44.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

