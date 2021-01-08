The Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $15.20 on Friday. The Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $875.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the third quarter worth $3,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 192,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,366 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

