Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -423.43 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,947.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 484,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,168,332. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

