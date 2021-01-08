Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Sells 4,258 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

