Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 3,280 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $121.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Barclays upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.