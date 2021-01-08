Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 3,280 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $121.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.25.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.
