Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $152.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $194.26.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
