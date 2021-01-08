Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $152.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.98. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Investors Title by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Investors Title by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

