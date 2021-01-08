Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
SVC opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.
In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after buying an additional 5,214,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
