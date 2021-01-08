Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

SVC opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.03. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after buying an additional 5,214,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2,709.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 590,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

