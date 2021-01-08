BidaskClub Downgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Sell

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $549.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.