Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of FRG opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 199.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

