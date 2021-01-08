Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

NYSE:DDS opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $72.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

