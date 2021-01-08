Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $582,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.