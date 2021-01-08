Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.54 on Monday. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 47.78%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 36,400 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 64.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

