Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Cut to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PS. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock valued at $762,319 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

