SVB Leerink Comments on R1 RCM Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

RCM stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

