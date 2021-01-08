Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$17,420.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,485,725.

Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Bruce Lawrence Pachkowski purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.52 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00.

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$159.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.5215522 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.