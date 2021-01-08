Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $31.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Omeros by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

