Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $103.00 at Argus

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by Argus from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Paychex by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

