Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $285.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.36.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $258.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $263.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after buying an additional 137,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 79.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 57.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.