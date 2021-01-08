Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $3.08 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.