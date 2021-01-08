FY2020 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Athene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Athene by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Athene by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

