Richelle E. Burr Sells 3,225 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Photronics stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $761.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.