Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel Sells $43,298.75 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BAND opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.