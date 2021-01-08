Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target at $9.56

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.84 million, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

