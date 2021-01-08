Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $46.50

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

