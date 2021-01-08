Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

