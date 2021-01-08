Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $20.18

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 524,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.