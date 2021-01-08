TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Down to $34.50

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $33.30. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 16,005 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.