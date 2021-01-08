Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.63. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,507,597 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.91. The company has a market cap of £14.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

