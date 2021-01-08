Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.61. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 294,087 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (NOG.L) (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

