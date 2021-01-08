AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Up to $132.50

AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.50, but opened at $137.52. AltynGold plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $126.15, with a volume of 21,851 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.94 million and a PE ratio of 55.22.

AltynGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Altyn Plc and changed its name to AltynGold plc in December 2020.

