Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Up to $288.50

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $288.50, but opened at $300.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $287.74, with a volume of 57,386 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £849.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

