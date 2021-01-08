Stuart Naylor Sells 6,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,861.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64.

On Monday, November 9th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88.

MGTX stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $646.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth about $2,690,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.