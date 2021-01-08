Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $140.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,218,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after buying an additional 181,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,596,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

