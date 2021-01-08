AVROBIO (AVRO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AVROBIO (NASDAQ: AVRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2021 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

12/24/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

12/24/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

12/10/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2020 – AVROBIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

11/18/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

11/18/2020 – AVROBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – AVROBIO was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

11/11/2020 – AVROBIO is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AVRO opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $574.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

