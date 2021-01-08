Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.
NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $31.15.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
