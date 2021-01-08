Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

