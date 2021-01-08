Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

