Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.09.

Arvinas stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

